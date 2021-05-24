Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-24-2021

TROPICS: A non tropical low pressure is located NE of Bermuda. This low will move to the southwest over warmer waters into Saturday. There is a 90% chance that this systems develops into a sub-tropical cyclone. There is no threat to the US as the system will move back to the NE Monday and weaken. Low pressure located off the Texas coast is moving towards the NW. There is a 60% chance this system becomes tropical before making landfall along the Texas coast tonight. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Ana.