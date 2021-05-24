Emanuel Co. man pleads guilty to federal cockfighting charges

The investigation also determined that cockfights were scheduled at The Red Barn on alternating weekends with those at Little Sunset, another venue in Midville. Little Sunset is owned by William Shannon Scott, 49, who was arrested on federal charges during Operation Sunrise. Scott was arrested in a June 2020 raid during a cockfighting tournament, when almost 200 additional possible defendants were identified by law enforcement, according to the release. Scott has pled guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting an Animal in an Animal Fighting Venture.