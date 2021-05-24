Group in Chatham Co. pushing to end cash bails for misdemeanors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit along with several organizations is taking to the streets to push for cash bail reform in Chatham County. They are not talking about violent crimes, but misdemeanors.
The Deep Center says the system keeps people in jails simply because they can’t afford to pay their way out.
“We’re trying to build as much community support as possible for the best ordinance that we can get done,” said Luis Zaldivar, Community Organizer with the Deep Center.
Zaldivar says the young people they work with kept telling them how their families were impacted by the criminal justice system.
One of the steps they plan to take to help change it is through reforming the cash bail system. So, they’re hitting the pavement and knocking on doors to speak with neighbors and county leaders on why they believe getting rid of cash bail for nonviolent misdemeanors would benefit the county.
The Deep Center says on a typical day in 2020, 1,125 people were detained before their pretrial hearing at the Chatham County Jail.
They also say many of those people stayed there because they couldn’t pay bail.
“These are situations where people are in jail not for the crime that they have committed or for whatever reason they were detained, but because they are poor.”
The Chatham County Jail stopped booking people arrested for misdemeanors into the jail late last March because of the pandemic.
The Sheriff’s Office says that policy is still in place.
But Zaldivar says once it ends, it’s important a cash bail ordinance is created to keep people who commit nonviolent misdemeanors out of the jail.
“Sometimes we think about politics as something happening in Washington, this is happening right here. This is happening to your friends. This is happening to your neighbors.”
Zaldivar says through this effort they’ve been able to engage with many members of our community and only expect it to continue.
They plan on sitting down with county commissioners to further the conversation around cash bail reform.
We also reached out to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones’ Office for comment on this story. You may remember cash bail reform was one of the issues she ran on during her campaign.
Her office says they plan on addressing it once they announce their reform policy.
If you would like to join the Deep Center in their canvassing efforts or learn more about them, you can find them on Facebook or e-mail Luis Zaldivar at luis@deepcenter.org
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.