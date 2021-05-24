Hilton Head Island preparing for Memorial Day weekend crowds

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head Island is already busy ahead of Memorial Day and say they don’t expect that to change for at least the next few weeks.
Hilton Head is once again ready for its busiest season and those in the tourism industry say they expect the island to be at 100 percent capacity for the next few weeks.
“You guys have it good!”
“Having a blast!”
Hilton Head Island is back to busy crowds this week.
“I think it’s been pretty busy.”
Some rental companies say there are virtually no properties available on the island.
“Even starting this week, we had a lot of occupancy this week and starting next week we’re at 100% occupancy,” said Dru Brown with Island Time.
The numbers reflect that.
“When you look at the island wide numbers there’s a high 95 or higher percentage in terms of occupancy right now, so there’s going to be a lot of visitors starting this weekend.”
With nearly 6,000 properties and several people staying at each, massive numbers are going to be hitting the beaches.
“I would probably venture to guess there will be you know, close to what we have in the past which is almost 100,000 people here.”
Visitors can tell.
“It’s definitely been busy "
To add to that, labor shortages are helping increase wait times at places.
“Get dinner in early because apparently the wait is an hour, two hours, sometimes three hours before you can get in,” said the Snyder family.
But overall, people are happy the island is staying busy, but also staying safe.
“I’m just really impressed with how respectful people are about social distancing in space and everything, which is great. That’s great,” said visitor Priscilla Sullivan.
