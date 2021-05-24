Hospitals seeing an increase in patients as routine services return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals are staying busy but it’s not because of COVID patients anymore.
There have been zero flu cases at both St. Joseph’s/Candler and Memorial. And children’s illnesses and pneumonia cases are down significantly from typical years.
At St. Joseph’s/Candler during May of 2020, there were 310 patients and about 20 percent of them were COVID positive. This May, they have had 380 patients with about two percent of those being COVID positive.
Keeping up with demand is easier this year because they have much more staff to work with. In May of 2020, they had 80 employees unable to work due to being COVID positive or COVID pending. This May, they have one employee unable to work.
The CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler says the reason for the high numbers of patients now is because people who had non-emergency surgeries scheduled have finally been able to come back and have their procedures.
“So there is always a group that delays things and I think we will see that for a while, but the good news is systemically in the healthcare system it is back to normal now and I think that is very exciting,” said Paul Hinchey, CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler.
During COVID, so many things were pushed to the side because it was all hands on deck to get the virus under control. At hospitals, non-emergency surgeries and routine screenings were one of those that were not a priority.
The shift from all hands on deck and a focus on COVID to patients returning for routine visits only happened last month. The second week of April is when St.Joseph’s/Candler started to schedule more routine visits again.
Going to get your routine blood work and screenings like colonoscopies and mammograms are important to spot disease early and get treatments started.
Because many people didn’t have preventative measures during the past year, there is concern some things were missed. But it is too early to tell if positive rates are up and a gap in services was impactful.
Hinchey says, for the most part, they are seeing people respond and schedule their appointments.
“There is no reason to put your personal health any more in jeopardy. It is not what it was a year ago, this is an entirely different environment. It’s not unpredictable, it’s been stable for a while now so it is not a wait and see, we are not in that mode anymore,” Hinchey said.
Since hospitals were not doing many of the routine visits, they took that time to do some construction and add more 3D mammogram units. Memorial is also seeing an increase in mammograms and colonoscopies.
If you have been considering going back to the doctor or scheduling routine screenings, you might want to go ahead and call now because you may have to wait a while to get an appointment.
