Huge ship calling on Port of Savannah this Wednesday

By WTOC Staff | May 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:41 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Wednesday, May 26.

The Marco Polo is scheduled to pass River Street at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The ship is 1,300 feet!

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, share your photos of the Marco Polo using hashtags: #CCMarcoPoloSavannah, #CMACGMRecord and #CMACGMMarcoPolo to be entered in a contest to board the ship the next time she calls on the Port of Savannah. Please click here for more info.

