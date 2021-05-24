Huge ship calling on Port of Savannah this Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Wednesday, May 26.
The Marco Polo is scheduled to pass River Street at approximately 8:30 a.m.
The ship is 1,300 feet!
According to the Georgia Ports Authority, share your photos of the Marco Polo using hashtags: #CCMarcoPoloSavannah, #CMACGMRecord and #CMACGMMarcoPolo to be entered in a contest to board the ship the next time she calls on the Port of Savannah. Please click here for more info.
