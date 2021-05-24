MONDAY | Hotter weather builds in this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday. Temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s inland this morning to lower 70s along the coastline. It’s a dry morning with good visibility and little in the way of fog.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity remains relatively low, so there shouldn’t be much of a heat index this afternoon.
A southwesterly breeze averaging between 5 and 10 MPH is forecast. But, it’ll turn southerly and gust greater than 20 behind the sea breeze later in the day closer to the coast.
Temperatures cool through the 80s early in the evening to 70s by mid-evening and we’ll bottom out in the mid to upper 60s inland and around 70° closer to the coast Tuesday morning.
Sunshine sends temperatures back into the low and mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. Mid and upper 90s are most likely mid to late-week; especially well west of I-95. High pressure loosens its grip this weekend.
Some cooler, wetter weather is possible with an isolated to scattered chance of rain. It’s not a guarantee that you’ll see rain this weekend, but it is our next greatest chance.
We’ll keep you updated,
Cutter
