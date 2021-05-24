Officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it had a perimeter set up with 200 officers Sunday night in the search for 26-year-old Tyler Terry.
Authorities say he ran from a wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Richburg.
News outlets report he ran off there after being spotted and chased by an officer. Officers were still in the area of interest around 11 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.