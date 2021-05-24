Plant Riverside District prepares for ‘Savannah Salutes’ Memorial Day weekend event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Plant Riverside District is hosting a “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day event from this Friday to next Monday.
Organizers say the four-day event will feature live music, food and much more for the whole family.
The Plant Riverside District has only been open since last July, so this will be the first Memorial Day event hosted here. And organizers of the “Savannah Salutes” weekend say they’re anticipating a good-sized crowd for it.
They’re planning events that focus on including the whole family, and at the same time honoring the holiday by having nightly fountain shows featuring patriotic music and a salute to the U.S. armed forces.
Tyler Gray, Entertainment & Activities Director for Plant Riverside District said, “What’s great is, we have been working with the city, and they have graciously given us permission to use MLK Park. So we’re going to be doing some of these amazing events in MLK Park, and we’re going to be doing the cirque show there as well as some music throughout. But also we’re going to be having a barbecue that you cannot miss. It’s going to be some fantastic events, fantastic food, fantastic cuisine as well as some beverages just for the occasion.”
Click here for more details about the event.
