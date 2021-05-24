Proud to be a Farmer: The Bird Family

Bill, Reid and Rooks (Source: WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton | May 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:34 PM

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bird family has been farming in Candler County for over 100 years.

A tradition that continues on three separate farms run by the Bird brothers.

Rooks Bird, his brother Reid and their dad Bill each farm about 500 acres of land in Candler County.

The Bird family is hopeful for another successful season.
“It all just works like it’s one big operation even though there are three embedded in it,” said Rooks Bird.

The Bird family grows corn, cotton and peanuts throughout the year. A technique they began learning from their dad at an early age.

“We would always run the tractors whenever he was on it, he would always let us run. We pretty much were there the whole time. Yeah, it’s definitely a good memory,” said Reid Bird.

Fast forward over twenty years, and now Reid and his brother Rooks are the ones driving their own tractors.

“When you get in the field on one of these tractors, you know, you have nobody else to answer to and you’re your own boss. Nobody’s bothering you and it is a relaxing feeling,” said Rooks Bird.

Dry fields allowed this tractor to get out and get the peanut season rolling.
For their father Bill, it adds an extra sense of pride into the work their family accomplishes.

“I’m very proud of the job we do. And I’m especially proud of both of my sons. I’ve never hammered on to them, that for them to be a farmer. It’s something that they come along on their own with their own passion,” said Bill Bird

That passion some folks are just born with that helps keep our country moving.

Somebody has to furnish food and fiber for everybody and the rest of the country. We love what we do and I guess that’s what makes it so special to us,” said Bill Bird

