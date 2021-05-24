Savannah Arts principal named teacher of the year by Savannah Exchange Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Exchange Club has chosen its teacher of the year!
Gif Lochly was named the Teacher of the Year by the Exchange Club. Lochly is the principal at Savannah Arts Academy.
He is being recognized for his efforts over the past year through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Savannah Exchange Club President Dianne Cornwell says that the committee’s decision is based off what the teacher has done throughout the year as well as his resume.
She says they are all winners but Lochly stood out a little bit more this year.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.