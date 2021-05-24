Savannah Music Festival begins spring season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was media day for the Savannah Music Festival’s spring season.
The festival’s artistic director and interim executive director discussed the artist lineup, live streaming options and COVID protocol for the season.
The director spoke about how this year is looking compared to other years.
“It looks a lot different. We wanted to be the start of reopening for live music. So, we did so by having socially distant seating, as you will see around this room, we have got audience members spread 6 feet apart, we are asking everybody to wear masks in the venue during performance,” Savannah Music Festvial Artistic Director Ryan McMaken said.
They will also have limited capacity seating.
The festival got underway Sunday and runs through Sunday. For more information, please click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.