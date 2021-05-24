South Carolina troopers pushing campaign reminding travelers to use seatbelts

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina state troopers are starting a new campaign Monday to make sure people are staying safe during the Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
Their main message is if you don’t click it, you’ll get a ticket.
Monday kicked off a two-week safety campaign run by the South Carolina Highway Patrol called “Buckle Up South Carolina.” The program runs from May 24 through June 6 and will have more troopers on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts.
By law in South Carolina, any passenger in a vehicle needs to be wearing a seatbelt while the vehicle is in motion. Troopers say they want to start the campaign before Memorial Day weekend as the hundred deadliest days of summer kick off next week. This period from the beginning of summer through the fall is when troopers see the most deadly accidents.
Already this year, 259 of the 366 people who died in car accidents this year were not wearing seatbelts.
They say if someone gets a ticket now for not wearing a seatbelt it could save their life later. plus, they know this weekend will be busy.
“We expect a lot more people to be on the roadway. They’re going to be looking at making sure people are driving the speed limit, and also, we’re going to be out looking for aggressive drivers. You know, we have seen everyone is trying to get to the same place and they get frustrated and I ask that we will be patient,” Trooper Nick Pye said.
The campaign is running in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Which means anywhere you are driving this summer, make sure you are buckled up and ready to go.
