Vidalia Police investigating two weekend shootings, suspect at large

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.
On Saturday around 9:15 p.m. Vidalia Police responded to a shooting at a motel on the 200 block of East First Street. A victim was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital via helicopter, according to Vidalia Police. The victim is in stable condition.
Vidalia Police have identified Christopher Powell, 36, as a suspect in the motel shooting, and the department has issued warrants for his arrest. Powell is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, according to Vidalia Police.
Anyone with information about Christopher Powell or the shooting at the motel, call the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 386-4480.
On Friday night around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of West Fourth Street. Police say three other men forced their way into a home when a resident opened the door, according to a release from the department. One of the men and the resident were involved in a physical altercation, and the resident shot the man during the interaction.
The man was transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital, and his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release. The resident is cooperating with law enforcement, and Vidalia Police continue their investigation.
