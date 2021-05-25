Beaufort weightlifter to compete in Olympics

“The reaction and everything, it was just amazing. It’s just, like, I have the whole community behind me, supporting me, like telling me ’Congratulations.’ Going to the store the other day, well, yesterday, and somebody came up to me and was, like, ‘Congratulations!’ It’s awesome to know that people at a sport that’s not so big, like football and basketball, it’s awesome to see that people pay attention to it, especially in their hometown.”