Beaufort weightlifter to compete in Olympics

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A local athlete is preparing to compete on sports’ biggest stage.
CJ Cummings was first introduced to weightlifting by his sister at 10 years old.
By the age of 17, he had won four world titles.
Last week, the 20 year old was named to USA Weightlifting’s Olympic team.
He told WTOC extensive experience with international competition will help when he arrives in Toyko.
“I think the competition that will be at the Olympics is people I already competed against, and you know, being on the international stage and seeing how everything works, it just prepared me so much for the Olympics. I feel like it’s going to be kind of like the same, but it’s just a bigger name.”
Cummings said he continues to feel the support from the community for his accomplishments.
“The reaction and everything, it was just amazing. It’s just, like, I have the whole community behind me, supporting me, like telling me ’Congratulations.’ Going to the store the other day, well, yesterday, and somebody came up to me and was, like, ‘Congratulations!’ It’s awesome to know that people at a sport that’s not so big, like football and basketball, it’s awesome to see that people pay attention to it, especially in their hometown.”
Cummings also has a history of accomplishments in Tokyo. He won a world title there back in 2017.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to begin July 23.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.