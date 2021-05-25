Chatham County residents asked for feedback on State Route 21

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of cars travel along State Route 21 everyday.
Chatham County leaders say it’s time to look at how to improve accessibility, economic development and safety along it.
The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization board are collaborating with the City of Garden City to take a look at what can be improved along State Route 21.
“This study really provides the opportunity to make sure we’re being mindful of potential improvements so that we can serve all modes of traffic and that we’re truly making it accessible and safe for all multi-mode of transportation facilities,” said Aimee Turner, Project Manager with Croy Engineering.
The Project Manager for the engineering firm behind the access management study, Aimee Turner, says it’s needed to make the area more pedestrian friendly, reduce crashes, and more.
Turner says between 2016 and 2020 there were 1,187 crashes, including 13 other crashes involving pedestrians.
“There’s a clear need to not only reduce the number of crashes along the corridor but also to make sure that we are reducing severity of crashes along State Route 21.”
The group also says they’re being mindful of planned construction projects like the port expansion and the ongoing construction for a new K-12 school at the Groves High School site.
During the meeting, people also got the chance to answer different polling questions on the strengths and needs along the route.
“Safety is an ongoing concern on State Route 21 for sure.”
Residents say they like the number of lanes, neighborhoods and schools there.
However, they’d like to see crashes and traffic decrease, more landscaping along with more grocery stores and restaurants.
The group aims to complete the study in December. The next public meeting is in August.
The group needs your input on this study. You can find the Phase 1 Survey here.
