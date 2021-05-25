City of Savannah introducing initiatives to cut down on gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah and Savannah Police are introducing and re-introducing anti-gun violence initiatives this summer.
Earlier this month the city announced their 100 days initiative, calling on parents to be more accountable for their children.
Two things making a return this summer are the police athletic league and the Savannah Impact Program, and each will have youth-focused components.
The Police Athletic League is something Major Devonn Adams helped coordinate years ago for the department.
“What it’s tailored to do is give an opportunity number one, for us to bridge the gap in communication and the way these youth view us as police officers. Especially during these times I think it’s necessary we go back out and re-establish ourselves and let them know that we’re there for them,” said Maj. Adams.
Major Adams says this latest version of the league won’t just be about just sports, but also include mentoring and services for kids’ families.
“It’s up to us to get into their lives, show them positive things, give them the realization of life, show them the positive things and show them what can happen based on decisions that they make and help them.”
Adams says with the Impact Program there will also be an opportunity to reach at-risk youth.
“We’re going to have a juvenile component that’s going to be very important. Our biggest challenge now is to make sure that we get our officer on the street to engage and care about the community like they do, but to engage them and to make sure that when they run across people that have challenges that they direct them to the right resources, like The Front Porch.”
The Front Porch is the multi-agency resource center that combines not only the juvenile courts and law enforcement, but also the school system, counseling and other resources for young people.
