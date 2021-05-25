Coastal Health District holding COVID vaccine clinics for teens

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two weeks since the FDA approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
The Coastal Health District is hosting some clinics focused on vaccinating the youngest age group eligible for the vaccine.
Cases of COVID-19 in kids has never been a big issue, but the reason health professionals are pushing for them to get the vaccine is because they can still carry and spread the virus.
Now is the perfect time to get the vaccine right before families start to travel this summer.
Also, for some kids that need other required vaccines before the school year, they have to wait 14 days after their COVID vaccine. So if they go ahead and get it now, there is still plenty of time to get the other required vaccines before the next school year starts.
“We need to think about this the same way we do the vaccines that are required for school. No, it isn’t a requirement but you need to protect your child against polio, tetanus, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, so we really need to think of COVID in the same way. I don’t know if it will ever be a requirement, it may or may not be,” said Cindy Grovenstein, Bryan County Nurse Manager.
At this point, it is hard to tell if COVID vaccines will be required for sports or other activities, but if there is a mask requirement in place, the kids might not have to wear one if vaccinated.
Even though these clinics are focused on 12 to 15-year-olds, adults can also get vaccinated at the clinics.
You do need to make an appointment and all children must have someone 18 or older with them.
Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. You’ll be scheduled for your second dose of vaccine three weeks after receiving your first dose at the clinic.
The following are Pfizer/Teen Clinics for Ages 12+:
Bryan County Health Department – Pembroke
- 430 Ledford Street in Pembroke
- Wednesday, June 2, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Bryan County Health Department – Richmond Hill
- 66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive in Richmond Hill
- Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Camden County Health Department – St. Marys
- 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys
- Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Effingham County Health Department
- 802 Hwy. 199 South in Springfield
- Friday, May 28, 8 am – 12 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Liberty County Health Department
- 1113 East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville
- Tuesday, May 25, 8:30-11:30 am
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
Long County Health Department
- 584 North Macon Street in Ludowici
- Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
McIntosh County Health Department
- 1335 Georgia Hwy. 57 in Townsend
- Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm
- Schedule appointments at chdcovidvax.org.
