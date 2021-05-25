Community expresses pride in law enforcement after Chester Co. murder suspect caught

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Chester County man accused in several murders is finally in jail following a seven-day manhunt.
Tyler Terry, 26, was taken into custody Monday morning. It didn’t take long for some in the community to express gratitude that he is finally off the streets.
Residents showed their pride in law enforcement by honking as they drove by the deputies’ command post for the search.
Wendy Blankenship said she and her children wanted to show appreciation for the hard work law enforcement has done for the last week.
“We’ve been praying for them and hoping it would come to a peaceful end, which it has,” Blankenship said.
Terry was taken into custody after officials closed in on him in a wooded area, according to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.
“We had confidence he was in our bubble and he was inside our bubble the whole time,” Dorsey said. “It just worked out the good Lord was looking down on us, and it just worked out. It was from the determination and tenacity of everyone over there.”
Terry is accused of killing four people: one person in York County, two people in St. Louis, and his girlfriend’s estranged husband in Chester County.
Terry also faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots into deputies’ windshields during a chase last Monday that set off the manhunt.
More than 300 officers aided in his capture including the FBI, ATF, and the Department of Homeland Security.
“They were proud and high fiving,” Dorsey said. “You couldn’t hear it, but they said they love each other.”
That pride is also spilling over into the community.
“They persevered over the last week,” Blankenship said. “It’s been amazing. The community is amazing.”
The sheriff thanked the community for their help.
Terry is being held at the Chester County Detention Facility and will be quarantined and isolated for 12 days.
Dorsey says deputies will now meet with federal agents to piece together a timeline of events before pressing charges against Terry.
He’s due in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.