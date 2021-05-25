Competition style ribs you can prepare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many folks will be firing up the grill this weekend. For some, it will be the first cookout in more than a year.
So the grillmaster will want to impress.
If you’re cooking some ribs, Ogeechee Meat Market’s Matthew McClune has a way to make sure they cook evenly and everyone gets the same size rib.
Check out this video for an easy way to get competition-style ribs.
Here’s the rub McClune suggests:
- 2 cups seasoned or sea salt
- 1 cup black pepper
- 1/4 cup garlic, granulated or crushed
- 1/4 cup sage
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4-1/3 cup paprika
McClune suggests letting that marinate overnight, or at least for a few hours. Cook the ribs for 3-4 hours at medium heat on a grill or 225-250 degrees on a smoker. McClune advises to wrap the ribs in aluminum foil after an hour of cooking, and then opening the foil for the last hour of cooking if you want a bark.
