Cutting off the brisket will provide a uniform size and uniform cook for the ribs

Competition style ribs you can prepare
Matthew McClune from Ogeechee Meat Market shows how you can prepare competition style ribs for your grill or smoker, as well as a rub sure to satisfy your cookout.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many folks will be firing up the grill this weekend. For some, it will be the first cookout in more than a year.

So the grillmaster will want to impress.

If you’re cooking some ribs, Ogeechee Meat Market’s Matthew McClune has a way to make sure they cook evenly and everyone gets the same size rib.

Check out this video for an easy way to get competition-style ribs.

Here’s the rub McClune suggests:

- 2 cups seasoned or sea salt

- 1 cup black pepper

- 1/4 cup garlic, granulated or crushed

- 1/4 cup sage

- 1/2 cup brown sugar

- 1/4-1/3 cup paprika

McClune suggests letting that marinate overnight, or at least for a few hours. Cook the ribs for 3-4 hours at medium heat on a grill or 225-250 degrees on a smoker. McClune advises to wrap the ribs in aluminum foil after an hour of cooking, and then opening the foil for the last hour of cooking if you want a bark.

