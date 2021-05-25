Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence the southeast this week. The high will be centered southwest of the area all week. This will keep us dry but allow temps to increase Wednesday through Friday. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with our next rain chance and cooler temps. The front will stall to our south into Monday. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances decrease for Memorial Day.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 87-96.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 66-74.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft.
