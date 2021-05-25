E.R. seeing increase in accidental overdoses in children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a growing issue that’s happening more and more at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah. Accidental overdoses.
Since the Children’s Hospital opened in March doctors say they have seen an increase in accidental overdoses here at the E.R. They say they’ve treated 15 cases in just three months.
“It is definitely an uptick I think one is too many and so much of what we do we have no control over, but this is one of the things that presents to the ER where I think parents have control over it and it’s a matter of locking things up. It’s a matter of keeping these products completely out of the reach of children,” said Dr. Brian Coleman, Medical Director of Memorial’s Pediatric E.R.
Dr. Brian Coleman believes they have seen an uptick in accidental overdoses because of the amount of time families are spending at home. He says kids are curious and some of them get their hands on dangerous drugs.
They have seen young children from one to five years old and beyond. He says overdoses typically happen from prescription medications but also recreational drugs like edibles which are becoming more easily available.
Doctors say these drugs can have serious implications on a child’s breathing, alertness, and cardiac functions.
“All these medications are dosed based on weight so even one tablet to a small child can be an overwhelming dose. So when you’re dealing with some of these narcotics and pain medications one pill can make them sleepy enough to where they are not breathing to where they are completely unresponsive then we are also seeing quite an uptick in the number of recreational drugs particularly edible marijuana products.”
Doctors urge families to lock up prescriptions and keep them out of the reach of kids. They say it’s critical to be alert and call immediately for help if something happens.
