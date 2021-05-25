Hilton Head Beach Shore Services giving summer safety tips

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Beach season is officially here and Shore Beach Services says they are finally fully staffed.
Shore Beach Services is back to work in full effect on Hilton Head and they say they are prepared for their busiest start of the season.
“We’re kind of struggling to imagine how packed it will be this weekend,” said Mike Wagner with Shore Beach Services.
For those hitting Hilton Head beaches they have a few words of advice. Their main message, everyone needs to swim near a lifeguard.
For families with kids, even if you’re near lifeguards, they recommend you supervise your children in the water at all times. Specific summertime beach ordinances start this weekend. Meaning animals are not allowed on the beach on or off leash from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metal shovels are not allowed on the beach and holes should be filled back in. Also, no matter where you are on the beach you are not permitted to leave anything up overnight. That includes umbrellas and canopies.
They say anyone hitting the beach should make sure they are paying attention and taking care of themselves, but the lifeguards are there to help just in case.
“We deal with a lot of medical calls. I mean we’ve had a lot of Sting gray ones so far this year. You know, people need to drink plenty of water because otherwise we end up with a lot of heat exhaustion and things like that so we are out here to help however they need it.”
Another issue they have already seen a lot this year - unattended children. They say make sure you know if someone in your family gets lost they can go to the nearest lifeguard for help.
