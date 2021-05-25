Kemp bars COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ in state government

“(Tuesday’s) executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government,” Kemp said. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.”