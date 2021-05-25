LISTEN LIVE: Charleston church shooter’s attorneys begin arguments to overturn conviction, death sentence

RICHMOND, Va. (WCSC/AP) - The man on federal death row for fatally shooting nine Black parishioners of a downtown Charleston church is appealing his death sentence.
Dylann Roof was convicted in the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
Oral arguments began remotely Tuesday at 10 a.m. before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.
An audio feed of the arguments has been made available. Cameras are not allowed in federal court proceedings.
In 2017, Roof became the first person in the United States to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
Roof’s attorneys are arguing his conviction and death sentence in the case should be overturned.
He fired his attorney before the penalty phase of his trial. Roof’s current attorneys say he was not competent to stand trial or to represent himself.
Authorities said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at the church on the night of June 17, 2015.
WATCH: Remembering the Emanuel 9
SPECIAL SECTION: The Emanuel 9
Among the victims was the church’s pastor, State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.
Roof was 21 years old at the time of the killings.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.