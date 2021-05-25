Long Co. deputies investigating after finding 22 dogs tied to trees

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they discovered 22 pit bulls tied to trees at a home.
Sheriff Craig Nobles says a deputy and the Long County Fire Department found the dogs while they were responding to a brush fire on Narcy Stafford Road on Monday.
The deputy said the dogs had water and food and appeared to be healthy.
Sheriff Nobles says the situation is a clear violation of county ordinances and the owners will be cited.
Long and Liberty County Animal Control removed the animals from the property.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.