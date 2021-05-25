Long Co. deputies investigating after finding 22 dogs tied to trees

Long Co. deputies investigating after finding 22 dogs tied to trees
Long County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they discovered 22 pit bulls tied to trees at a home. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | May 25, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 11:48 PM

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they discovered 22 pit bulls tied to trees at a home.

Sheriff Craig Nobles says a deputy and the Long County Fire Department found the dogs while they were responding to a brush fire on Narcy Stafford Road on Monday.

The deputy said the dogs had water and food and appeared to be healthy.

Sheriff Nobles says the situation is a clear violation of county ordinances and the owners will be cited.

Long and Liberty County Animal Control removed the animals from the property.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.