Savannah mayor purposefully vague on possibility of extending mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s mask mandate is slated to expire in less than a week if it is not extended.
At City Hall on Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he was intentionally vague about the possibility of an extension, and that at this point he’s evaluating the city’s mask mandate on a day-by-day basis.
Typically, when the mask mandate expiration date is coming up, we’ve seen the mayor make an announcement at his weekly briefings saying he intends to extend it. That was not the case Tuesday.
Mayor Johnson did say the numbers of people who live here who are fully vaccinated are still too low in his opinion to be fully at ease with rolling back mask restrictions. But he did say he hopes to do it soon.
“Now, it will almost be a day-by-day approach. As I said, on one end our indicators are positive, on the other end we are not vaccinating the way we should be. So, I’m purposefully being vague, because I don’t want to move too fast,” he said.
Mayor Johnson says at this point, if they were to extend the mask mandate, it would be week-to-week instead of month-long extensions.
