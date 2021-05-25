McMaster signs beach parking bill, issues statement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that would ensure free parking and state control along public roads in beach towns. The bill would allow some paid parking, but requires beach towns to provide some free parking to visitors as well.
Last week, the Isle of Palms City Council vowed to fight the bill arguing it would take away some of its control over regulating parking “by all lawful means.” City leaders said Senate Bill 40 treats it and other barrier island communities differently when it comes to offering free and paid parking.
The bill would also require local governments to get prior approval from the Department of Transportation before adding or making changes to parking on state highways.
The governor released a statement on the passing of the bill and said although he recognizes that certain provisions of the legislation are “particularly controversial,” he said the source of the concerns are not the law itself but the recent circumstances the bill is meant to address.
McMaster said the bill stems from the actions of one or more coastal communities to limit beach parking access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although I appreciate the significant, legitimate concerns of interested parties on both sides of these important issues, I believe that this legislation represents a reasonable effort to clarify existing law in a manner that will facilitate further cooperation and compromise,” McMaster said.
You could read the governor’s full statement below.
Phillip Pounds, an Isle of Palms city councilmember and chair of the Ways and Means Committee, released the following statement.
Now that S40 has been signed into law, with an appropriate comment letter from our Governor, I’m hopeful that meaningful dialogue and a collaborative spirit can be implemented by all parties involved. While disappointed with the progress the bill has made, we will work with Secretary Hall as well as other local leaders to continue to prioritize and focus on the safety and security of our residents and visitors.
