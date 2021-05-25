Ogeechee Tech’s robotic equipment program training employees for Amazon

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Amazon fulfillment center is being built in Chatham County. The company could train some of the most crucial workers at a technical college just up the road in Statesboro.
Ogeechee Tech becomes one of only five schools in the nation to offer this training for Amazon. The company now sends employees here from all over the country.
Students hovered over exact replicas of some of the circuits and equipment they’ll see at shipping or fulfillment facilities where they could be working later this year. Ogeechee Tech faculty trained in industrial maintenance help get them prepared.
“We have folks here from California, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, the list goes on and on,” Ogeechee Tech Vice President Jan Moore said.
Moore says industrial maintenance has emerged as one of the most important jobs in business today as companies like Amazon rely on automated equipment.
“They spend 480 hours in intensive training with us for 12 weeks. In addition, they continue with on the job training for 2,000 hours at an Amazon facility somewhere in the U.S,” Moore said.
Moore credits OTC leadership in partnering with Amazon to bring the program here and help grow the school and bring it into a league with schools much larger.
She hopes their project with Amazon helps bring them more partnerships to bring more employees to get the training they need.
