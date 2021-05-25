One Year Later: George Floyd’s death still sparking change across the nation and in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed.
It was nine minutes that shocked the nation’s conscience.
South Georgians found their voice by taking to the streets last year, their cries for action, still ringing out today.
Floyd’s family organized a remembrance rally in Minneapolis. Since Floyd’s death, 36 states have passed some form of police reform.
“We shouldn’t have to be at this point, we shouldn’t have to have an anniversary for something like this, but since we are here we should reflect on it and we should do what we can to not have to have this happen again,” said Jose Dehena who is visiting Savannah.
George Floyd’s death was felt across the nation and sparked a movement. From protests to police reform and community altering conversations, a year later his life has changed the narrative.
“It’s underscored that we have made some progress in a democratic way to allow folks to have greater access to the justice system, equal treatment within the justice system and real policy reform so that maybe we don’t have to end up right back here again,” said Chad Mance, President of the Savannah NAACP.
The Savannah chapter of the NAACP says they watched as the community united to bring change. They’ve seen a younger generation becoming involved and striving for real reform in an evolving city, but some agree change won’t happen overnight.
“At the end of the day every body is not going to listen to everybody because everybody has got their own opinion so I mean they are doing what they can,” said Porsha Lockhart.
The local NAACP president says since the death of George Floyd, we have seen a historic election, increased accountability and even a change to policing.
“What we’ve seen here is a positive sign. It’s a positive sign that the police department is going to do what it needs to do to engage in more community policing, to establish policies that will prevent issues before they happen and continue to engender public trust,” said Mance.
While many say we’ve come a long way since this time last year, they all agree that we still have a long way to go and the work isn’t over.
“It’s still something that we’re learning from, it’s still something that we’re experiencing.”
“Less shooting, less hearing about black people dying and stuff like that.”
They say we need to keep the faith and press on.
“This is a time that only comes once in 50 or 100 years with the societal shifts that we’ll see and George Floyd’s case and the progress we’ve made is just a small part of the progress that we’re going to make in this county,” said Mance.
