Preparing a spatchcock chicken for your grill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, many are preparing to fire up the grills and get outside.
For many, this weekend may be the first cookout in more than a year.
Looking for a new idea to cook that chicken? Why not spatchcock it?
Ogeechee Meat Market’s Matthew McClune says it’s a great way to cook a whole chicken, get a ton of flavor into the meat, and it cooks a little easier and quicker on the grill.
1. Flip chicken over and cut just slightly off to the side of the back of chicken, all the way through. Don’t cut too deep or you’ll cut through the breast.
2. Splay chicken open. A couple tugs will probably be necessary to get chicken fully butterflied.
3. Season both sides of chicken. (”It’ll actually taste better as you’ll have the seasoning on both the front and the back of the chicken, and it’ll absorb in to the meat as you grill it.” McClune says.)
4. Place cut side down on grill and cook until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which should take about one hour or hour and fifteen minutes on medium heat.
A whole chicken usually feeds about four adults.
Another tip from Matt: don’t season it too far in advance if using a saltier seasoning, as the chicken absorbs salt easily.
