State of Georgia, JDA purchases over 2,200-acre development site in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the State of Georgia and the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Join Development Authority (JDA) have been authorized to purchase a 2,284-acre development site in Bryan County.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the purchase of the Bryan County Mega-Site is the largest in state history.
Officials from the Georgia Department of Economic Development and members of the JDA, which includes Bryan County, Bulloch County, Chatham County, and Effingham County, were at the State Capitol on Monday to mark the occasion.
“As the top state for business, we remain focused on continuing to provide the project sites needed to attract more key industries and investment,” said Governor Kemp in a prepared statement. “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared mega-site come online that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians. The regional approach between local governments - in coordination with the Georgia Ports Authority and the Department of Economic Development - continues to make doing business in the Peach State easier and more attractive to companies around the world. I am thankful to Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham counties for their partnership on this project.”
The site is located off I-16 near US Highway 280 exit.
“The Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority has been focused on the Bryan County Mega-Site for the last six years, and we are excited that the property will now be owned by the Savannah JDA. With more than 2,000 acres, rail that runs along the property line and immediate access to interstates 16 and 95 and the Port of Savannah, this site is the premier mega-site in the state of Georgia and the Southeast,” said Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority Chairman Carter Infinger in a prepared statement.
