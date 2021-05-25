State of Georgia, JDA purchases over 2,200-acre development site in Bryan County

“As the top state for business, we remain focused on continuing to provide the project sites needed to attract more key industries and investment,” said Governor Kemp in a prepared statement. “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared mega-site come online that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians. The regional approach between local governments - in coordination with the Georgia Ports Authority and the Department of Economic Development - continues to make doing business in the Peach State easier and more attractive to companies around the world. I am thankful to Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham counties for their partnership on this project.”