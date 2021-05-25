Taking Care of Business: Sew Much Fun

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An embroidery shop in Statesboro rolled with the punches at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and focused on helping others. More than a year later, the owner says they’re as busy as ever.
The hum of stitching machines is music to Sew Much Fun’s owner Patty Dickey’s ears, especially after weeks of silence last spring at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It scared us to death, because we didn’t know how we would make it not being open. And we had no idea what the extent of the time would be,” she said.
She closed Sew Much Fun for six weeks, weeks with no sales for baby showers, no backpacks for school. But Dickey started sewing free face masks for doctors and medical workers.
“I would have people drive up to my house and leave bags of fabric, sitting on my front door waiting if I could just hurry and get them made,” she said.
As she reopened, masks went from function to fashion, complete with monograms.
“Us Southern ladies have to have our name or initials on our mask. That’s just standard. That’s the way you’re raised when you’re from here,” Dickey said.
The demand for masks may have lessened, but the support for local businesses has remained.
“It’s really a neat thing and I hope it doesn’t go away because it’s still like that to a certain degree. And I hope it just stays like that because it’s brought the best out of most people,” said Dickey.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.