TUESDAY | Hot, mostly sunny weather dominates the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in many communities. A few spots are 70°, or warmer, and will remain there through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and peaks in the mid-90s by mid-afternoon. A southwesterly breezes turns southwesterly and a bit gustier late in the day behind the sea breeze. Your forecast remains dry.
Temperatures cool through the 80s this evening and we’ll wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow morning.
The same pattern remains in-place Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons with a dry to mostly dry forecast.
High pressure backs away and a cold front approaches this weekend. Much cooler air may filter in Sunday into early next week along with a chance of rain.
While not widespread, it is our next greatest chance of rain.
Stay cool,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.