Want to try something new on the grill? Blend a burger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, many will be firing up the grill to unofficially kick off the summer.
For many, burgers are the go-to on the grill. But if you’re looking to change it up, maybe you don’t need to go away from the cookout staple.
You might just need to blend that burger.
Ogeechee Meat Market’s Matt McClune suggests experimenting with different kinds of meat in your burger patty to find a flavorful combination you love.
“It’s just a playing game, trying to expand your tastebuds,” he laughs.
McClune says there’s really no wrong answer, but he has a personal favorite.
“Brisket with ground chuck and ground bacon,” McClune says.
A few other tips for grilling burgers from McClune:
- Don’t poke it
- Don’t squish it on the grill
- Don’t overcook it
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.