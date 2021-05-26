Community Champions: CURE Childhood Cancer

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is a non-profit organization that offers support to the families of children fighting cancer and raises money for pediatric cancer research.
“Cancer has not stopped because of a pandemic. And it has been tough for families.”
And CURE Childhood Cancer has not stopped service those families in the last 15 months, although they have had to change a lot of what they do.
“Although we were not able to go into the hospital, which is something we usually do, we were still able to deliver our Open Arms Lunches on the same schedule. We would just drop them off at the door for nurses and nurses would deliver them to families for us,” Jenny Wilkins said.
And, like everyone else, the organization that usually offers invaluable in-person support to families with a child fighting cancer also embraced the virtual world for the last 15 months.
“We did a lot more reaching out to families through emails and phone calls because we couldn’t get face to face. We wanted to make sure we knew how they were, how their child was and what they needed because that’s what we’re here for.”
What CURE has not been able to do during the pandemic is has fundraising events - until now. Because the local chapter of the Professional Disc Golf Association is holding an event for them. A tournament at Lost Plantation next weekend that will donate its proceeds to CURE.
“It’s personal to us. CURE is an easy charity to love. We’ve seen the great work that they do, we know the impact they provide,” Chris Hannigan said.
“We love events, but what we love even more is what we can do after events with the funds we are able to raise. So, we really appreciate Chris and Lost Plantation and everything they are doing out here.”
“We are grateful that the PGA, because this is a charity event, allows us to take all the fees we usually give them and give them to the charity, which is a really nice thing to do. A large portion of the entry fees go to the charity and we also have raffles, silent auctions and all these extra buy-ins that are players are super generous and like to get involved with and hope to raise money for the charity.”
And help the WTOC Community Champions at CURE be there for families of sick children through a doubly difficult time.
“The pandemic, while it didn’t stop cancer, it also didn’t stop CURE. So, we’ve continued to support families and we’re still finding life-saving research.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.