Community leaders meet with residents about possible demolition of Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of rumors, questions and confusion have gone around about the possible demolition of one of the city’s largest and oldest affordable housing communities.
City and community leaders came together Wednesday to address them.
The Housing Authority of Savannah announced almost two weeks ago, they were in the process of preparing an application for demolition approval of Yamacraw Village.
City leaders like Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett say they want the community to know their concerns are being heard.
“We have the best interest at heart for what’s going to happen for the residents at Yamacraw, the church that sits on Bryan Street and the entire development where the historic Yamacraw Village is,” said Alderman Legget.
The Housing Authority of Savannah Executive Director Earline Davis says this is something they’ve been through before.
“If this application is approved. It will be our fourth development. The first was the demolition of Garden Homes which is now Ashley Midtown. The second was Fellwood Homes, that’s now sustainable Fellwood and the third is Hitch Village, which is now known as the View,” said Davis.
Davis also says residents will receive a housing choice voucher or they’ll be relocated at one of the Housing Authority’s communities.
Pastor Christopher Pittman at First Bryan Baptist Church says meeting with the Housing Authority eased some concerns.
“It kind of relieved some of the pressure of the unknown. People were giving us scenarios that could happen rather than getting it from the source,” said Pastor Pittman.
Alderman Leggett says the city, First Bryan Baptist Church and the Housing Authority of Savannah will continue to work together and be transparent with residents and the community.
The Housing Authority of Savannah plans to submit the application for demolition approval in late summer or early fall.
Davis also says if the application is approved, after they relocate the residents, a market study will be done with residents, the city, and First Bryan Baptist Church.
