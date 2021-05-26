Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence the southeast this week. The high will be centered southwest of the area all week. This will keep us dry but allow temps to increase Wednesday through Friday. The sea breeze will move inland and produce some afternoon clouds and less than a 5% chance for a shower. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with our next rain chance and cooler temps. The front will stall to our south into Monday. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances decrease for Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 88-95.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 68-74.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10-15 kt in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
