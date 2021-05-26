Food drops still helping those in need in Appling Co.

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across our area, food drops have made a difference to families who do not have enough to eat.
These drive through food drops started in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the director of the local food bank says the need existed long before the pandemic.
The line of cars stretched for blocks. People pulled through for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, milk and more. The food bank’s director says local food and hunger issues extend beyond the economic impact of COVID.
“Our issue here is that we have a number of elderly people who have limited income,” Executive Director Lester Weldon said.
The Appling County Food Bank has been around for almost 20 years. They expanded last year with Second Harvest to distribute 30,000 pounds of food on the third Wednesday of each month.
“Last year, we gave out 535,000 pounds of food.”
He says he and the army of volunteers give out every pound of food to know they are making a difference to families across the community.
He says they will continue these food drops, if supply and demand continue.
