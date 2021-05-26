Gov. Kemp announces nearly $7 million in grants for law enforcement training program

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding for nearly $7 million in grants to local and state law enforcement agencies, according to a release from the governor’s office. Gov. Kemp had previously recommended the creation of a training program for state and local law enforcement thorough the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council during the 2020 legislative session. The council’s Executive Director Jay Neal was also involved in the announcement of the 63 grants.
“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement. “This grant program will help pay for essential training, including in use of force and de-escalation, for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”
The following local law enforcement agencies in the Coastal Empire will receive over $875,000 in grants, according to the release.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office, $72,488
Garden City Police Department, $49,130
Georgia Ports Authority Police Department, $55,212
Glynn County Police Department, $113,900
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, $62,500
Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department, $248,483
Screven County Sheriff’s Office, $70,545
Statesboro Police Department, $160,000
Sylvania Police Department, $43,999
