Gov. Kemp announces nearly $7 million in grants for law enforcement training program

Gov. Kemp announces nearly $7 million in grants for law enforcement training program
Gov. Brian Kemp (Source: WALB)
By WTOC Staff | May 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:13 PM

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding for nearly $7 million in grants to local and state law enforcement agencies, according to a release from the governor’s office. Gov. Kemp had previously recommended the creation of a training program for state and local law enforcement thorough the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council during the 2020 legislative session. The council’s Executive Director Jay Neal was also involved in the announcement of the 63 grants.

“We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement. “This grant program will help pay for essential training, including in use of force and de-escalation, for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

The following local law enforcement agencies in the Coastal Empire will receive over $875,000 in grants, according to the release.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office, $72,488

Garden City Police Department, $49,130

Georgia Ports Authority Police Department, $55,212

Glynn County Police Department, $113,900

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, $62,500

Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department, $248,483

Screven County Sheriff’s Office, $70,545

Statesboro Police Department, $160,000

Sylvania Police Department, $43,999

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.