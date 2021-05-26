Hinesville leaders and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield sign partnership agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local leaders are working to expand the partnership between the City of Hinesville and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.
Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown and Col. Bryan Logan, the garrison commander for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, signed the intergovernmental support agreement on Wednesday. The agreement extends support for water storage tower and tank maintenance.
Col. Logan says it was fun to see all of the visitors’ faces today when the soldiers were in action.
“First of all watching their eyes when they see the aircraft, when we landed our Black Hawks, they all got to board the aircraft. We brought them out to Hunter Army Airfield, showed them the power projection capability with all the forces that reside here at Hunter,” said Col. Logan. “So our partners from the Coast Guard, our Special Operations, as well as the Georgia Guard, just to watch the look on their faces and see the equipment and the solders in action, that was really a special treat.”
Col. Logan says that this partnership helps the bases work more efficiently and signing Wednesday’s agreement is just one of of the ways they continue their collaboration.
