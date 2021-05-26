Hinesville leaders and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield sign partnership agreement

“First of all watching their eyes when they see the aircraft, when we landed our Black Hawks, they all got to board the aircraft. We brought them out to Hunter Army Airfield, showed them the power projection capability with all the forces that reside here at Hunter,” said Col. Logan. “So our partners from the Coast Guard, our Special Operations, as well as the Georgia Guard, just to watch the look on their faces and see the equipment and the solders in action, that was really a special treat.”