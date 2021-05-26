90s return this afternoon, some relief this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 8:30AM I -1.5′ 2:53PM I 8.7′ 9:04PM
After a mild start, temperatures quickly rise to the lower 70s just after sunrise and upper 80s by lunchtime. We’ll see similar temperatures during the afternoon with highs away from the coast in the low to mid 90s. High pressure still has its stronghold on us, limiting our rain chances to an isolated shower at best.
Thursday morning will be slightly warmer with morning lows near 70 degrees and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Friday will be similar, with some inland communities possibly reaching close to 100 degrees during the afternoon. Rain chances remain low, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Slightly cooler air moves approaches with a cold front on Saturday. Highs will still be above average (87 degrees) in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. The cold front will likely move in Saturday into Sunday. This front will also bring in a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is not a widespread rain chance, but it is the best one we have seen in over a week.
Cooler air moves in behind the front with morning lows back in the mid 60s Sunday and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Seasonable weather with slight rain chances extend into this coming work week.
Tropical Update:
All is mostly quiet across the Atlantic basin. There are not any specific areas of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but there is a wave moving off the west coast of Africa that won’t develop into anything. During this quiet time, make sure your hurricane plan is up to date. Hurricane season officially begins next Tuesday, June first.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
