Savannah nearing completion on new public works campus off Interchange Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is getting closer to opening a public works campus on the city’s west side that will combine all of the departments now located next to the new arena project and more.
It’s on Interchange Drive near West Gwinnett Street.
It’s mainly in preparation for the completion of the new arena, but as WTOC found out, the city is also planning for the new campus to be a one-stop-shop for those needing certain city services.
“This facility will do everything that we used to have at the intersection of Stiles and Gwinnett, and then some.”
Heath Lloyd, Chief Development Officer in Savannah’s Office of Infrastructure and Development, said in addition to the public works-related offices, departments like Development Services and Code Compliance will also be here in this new, energy efficient facility. That also means less driving all over the city to take care of any business you might have with those departments.
“Right now, you’ll have to go to Abercorn and then you’ll have to backtrack and come over to city lot to traffic, right? We’re going to put all that in one spot. You park here, you can walk in this building, go to different floors and have everything done at one time.”
Lloyd pointed out that not only will the new administrative building be more energy efficient, the campus also features charging stations that demonstrate the City’s goal of transitioning portions of its fleet to clean energy.
“Reducing our costs, reducing our footprint, having a one-stop-shop for our citizens as well as our developers...I think it’s just a win all the way around.”
The public works campus is a $43-million project funded through three rounds of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax dollars.
Lloyd said it’s expected to open this fall.
