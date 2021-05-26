Summer reading programs underway at Live Oak Libraries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is here, but just because the school year is over doesn’t mean the learning has to be.
Registration for Live Oak Libraries’ summer reading program, “Tails and Tales” is underway.
You and your kids can pick the books or audiobooks you want to read or listen to and log them on paper or online with the BeanStack program.
This year, Live Oak will offer in person activities once again to go along with what you’re reading.
“We are starting to return to in-person programming, so we’ll have outdoor story times. Some of our locations are doing outdoor movie viewings with inflatable screens, and then we also have a partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau. They have a mobile agricultural classroom that they’ll be bringing to some of our locations,” Youth Services Coordinator Kasey Haessler said. “It’s really exciting to be able to see that happening and be able to connect with kids in person and see their enthusiasm and be able to share our enthusiasm.”
Masks will be required for any in-person events, whether indoors or outdoors, for everyone over the age of 6 years old. Visits to the library are still being limited to two hours.
If your student logs 10 reading hours and participates in five activities between June 1 and July 31, they’ll be entered for the chance to win a prize! To learn more about the prizes, click here.
The library will host virtual events too, including visits from children’s authors, story times and craft times. You can access all of those activities on the library’s website.
To register for “Tails and Tales” click here or visit a branch.
