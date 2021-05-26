Summer reading programs underway at Live Oak Libraries

“We are starting to return to in-person programming, so we’ll have outdoor story times. Some of our locations are doing outdoor movie viewings with inflatable screens, and then we also have a partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau. They have a mobile agricultural classroom that they’ll be bringing to some of our locations,” Youth Services Coordinator Kasey Haessler said. “It’s really exciting to be able to see that happening and be able to connect with kids in person and see their enthusiasm and be able to share our enthusiasm.”