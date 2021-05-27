Convicted murderer sentenced for drug trafficking from prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted murderer serving a life sentence in a Georgia prison has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for leading a major drug trafficking conspiracy as an inmate.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eugene Allen, aka “Poncho,” was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana.
You might remember that Allen was one of 20 defendants indicted in 2017 as part of a drug trafficking organization that hid cash proceeds from drug sales in cotton candy machines.
