COVID vaccines still available at Savannah Civic Center after new team takes over

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A brand new team of people took over the vaccine clinic at the Savannah Civic Center on Thursday.
Hospice Savannah handed over the reins to CORE, who says it was an easy transition thanks to Gulfstream, the health department and more.
Things have changed at the Civic Center, but vaccines continue to be available and this time you have a choice.
“Come shop for your vaccine with us. We want people to have the choice in choosing which one they want because we know that that has also been something that people were uncomfortable with in the past and so if that’s the barrier that you’re dealing with then come choose your vaccine,” CORE Operation Manager Ashila Jiwani said.
Walk-ups are welcomed at the Civic Center as CORE, Community Organized Relief Effort, takes over the Thursday vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are offering both Pfizer’s vaccine which is eligible for those 12 and up, but they also have Johnson and Johnson’s one dose shot.
While they saw just a handful of people on their first day in the space, they are there to break down barriers and answer questions.
“Reach out to us, just show up at a vaccine site if you’re uncomfortable or if you have any questions that is what we are here for. We want to have those conversations, we want you to feel comfortable and know that this is a safe space for you to get the vaccine,” Jiwani said.
CORE will be at the Civic Center every Thursday for anyone wanting a vaccine, but they also have several other pop-up clinics in conjunction with the Coastal Health District as well.
As vaccinations continue at the Civic Center, so too does COVID testing. They are seeing just about 300 people a week right now, but want you to know it is still being offered for free and results are provided within 24-36 hours.
