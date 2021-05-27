GDOT provides update on I-16/I-95 interchange project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday Buy Local Savannah held their May luncheon which featured an update on the I-16/I-95 project.
Ron Nelson and John Martel with the Georgia Department of Transportation were the speakers for the event.
They shared details about the construction progress for the interchange project.
The project, which began in early 2020 is seeking to relieve congestion by adding more lanes, including “decision lanes” for drivers a mile before the interchange itself.
They also released an artist rendering of what it will look like when completed.
Which Nelson says is still on schedule.
“We’re still in the quarter three of 2022, but just like anything with construction, the weather, things of that nature. We like to realize we have some leniency with what the end delivery date will be but we’re still moving towards quarter three of 2022.”
GDOT says they plan to do most their work during the overnight hours from 7 pm to 6 am as well as 9 am to 3 pm in order to avoid causing additional delays.
They also say there will be no lane closures in that area throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Included in projects GDOT says are coming next is the reconstruction of SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 creating a diverging diamond interchange slated to begin late 2021.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.