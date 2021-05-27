Last day of school for Jesup paraprofessional after years of impacting students

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - School is ending for summer break across the country. Thursday was bittersweet for those at James E. Bacon Elementary School in Jesup, Ga.
Not only was it the last day of school, it was also a farewell to a longtime educator.
Handwritten notes, end-of-year autographs, And meaningful hugs. All for a woman whose sweet soul will be dearly missed.
Phyllis Thomas has spent 28 years changing children’s lives. Fifteen them at James E. Bacon Elementary.
Aside from her knowledge - and you cannot forget her humor - her students say they’ll miss her “Happy Dance” to celebrate birthdays.
“Some kids don’t get a chance to celebrate their birthdays. Everybody does not have the same home structure at home, and everybody doesn’t take it as seriously as others,” paraprofessional Phyllis Thomas said.
Her colleagues know her as someone to go above and beyond what is required.
“We’ve had kids that come in with shoes that are too tight or clothes that are dirty. She will use her lunch break to get things for them and sneak them down to the bathroom and have them change, get a couple of outfits and sneak them into their bookbag, or sneak them some snacks into their bookbag,” third grade teacher Virginia Sloane said.
Small gestures with a lasting impact.
“With the kids I’m at ease. I feel comfortable with them. They feel comfortable with me,” Thomas said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.