Opening night for the Savannah Bananas
Bananas co-owner Jesse Cole sits down with WTOC's Jake Wallace to look back on the team's first five seasons in Savannah. (Source: WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough and Jake Wallace | May 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 5:04 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night for the Savannah Bananas.

Their first game of the season kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday against state rival, the Macon Bacon.

The stadium is expected to be filled with hundreds of fans for the sold out game.

Co-owner Jesse Cole sat down with our Jake Wallace to discuss the team’s first five years in Savannah. You can watch that interview below:

Bananas co-owner reflects on five years in Savannah

Cole also took a moment to discuss what he hopes for the team’s future. Please click here to watch that interview.

