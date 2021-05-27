Opening night for the Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night for the Savannah Bananas.
Their first game of the season kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday against state rival, the Macon Bacon.
The stadium is expected to be filled with hundreds of fans for the sold out game.
Co-owner Jesse Cole sat down with our Jake Wallace to discuss the team’s first five years in Savannah. You can watch that interview below:
Cole also took a moment to discuss what he hopes for the team’s future. Please click here to watch that interview.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.