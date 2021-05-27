Residents had relocation concerns over Yamacraw Village demolition proposal

The first time residents found out about plans to demolish Yamacraw Village was when they received an invitation from the housing authority in late September of 2020. It was personalized to each of the 276 residents and asked each one to attend a meeting on a specific date and time to learn about “first step in the long process of redeveloping the historic Yamacraw Village” and its preparation of “a demolition application” to HUD slated for early 2021.